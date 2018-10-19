Meet the alligator that was found swimming in Lake Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan with his mouth taped shut is now has a new home with the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest, Ill.

The alligator, who has since been named Dave, stopped by WGN Morning News Friday. His mouth was not taped shut during his on-air appearance, and he hissed quite a bit at anchors Larry Potash and Robin Baumgarten. But as Wildlife Discovery Center curator Rob Carmichael says, David is behaving exactly as an alligator should!

"He's strong. He's healthy. His infection is under control, and he's acting exactly the way we like to see. He's being very pampered," Carmichael said.

David was discovered by a fisherman earlier this month, and photos of the alligator posted to social media quickly went viral.

The alligator is believed to someone's abandoned pet, and it's unknown how long he was swimming for in the lake.

David will be at the center's Croctoberfest event this Sunday. Click here for more information.