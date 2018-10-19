× Man fatally shot in head in East Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO — A 34-year-old man was shot to death in East Garfield Park on Friday.

The man was walking down the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard about 6:45 p.m. Friday when someone walked up and opened fire, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was fatally shot in his chest and head. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.