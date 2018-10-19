Lunchbreak: Pimento Cheese

Posted 12:45 PM, October 19, 2018, by

Chef Tom Van Lente, TVL Culinary

https://www.tvlculinary.com/

Kaukauna Cheese: 100th anniversary in 2018!

Recipes, new product news, cheese history and trivia at www.kaukaunacheese.com

Recipe:

Kaukauna Pimento Cheese

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Yield: about 18 ounces

INGREDIENTS

 

1 container (11.3 ounces) Kaukauna Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese Spread, at room temperature
3 ounces (6 T) favorite pickles, minced (preferably mild or spicy)
2 ounces (4 T) drained, chopped pimentos
2 ounces (4 T) reserved pickle juice
1 clove garlic, grated
Salt, optional

 

DIRECTIONS

  1. Place cheese in medium bowl.
  2. With rubber spatula, fold in pickles, pimentos, pickle juice and garlic until mixture is well combined. (Add additional pickle juice, a small amount at a time, if mixture is too thick.) Season with salt, if desired.
  3. Cover and refrigerate.  Remove from refrigerator about 1 hour before serving. Serve with grilled bread, toast points, crackers, or flatbread.

 