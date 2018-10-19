Lunchbreak: Pimento Cheese
Chef Tom Van Lente, TVL Culinary
Kaukauna Cheese: 100th anniversary in 2018!
Recipe:
Kaukauna Pimento Cheese
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Yield: about 18 ounces
INGREDIENTS
|1
|container (11.3 ounces) Kaukauna Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese Spread, at room temperature
|3
|ounces (6 T) favorite pickles, minced (preferably mild or spicy)
|2
|ounces (4 T) drained, chopped pimentos
|2
|ounces (4 T) reserved pickle juice
|1
|clove garlic, grated
|Salt, optional
DIRECTIONS
- Place cheese in medium bowl.
- With rubber spatula, fold in pickles, pimentos, pickle juice and garlic until mixture is well combined. (Add additional pickle juice, a small amount at a time, if mixture is too thick.) Season with salt, if desired.
- Cover and refrigerate. Remove from refrigerator about 1 hour before serving. Serve with grilled bread, toast points, crackers, or flatbread.