Kanye West eats at Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Staff at the Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant in Naperville were shocked when an unexpected customer walked through the doors.

Rapper Kanye West visited the restaurant at 1272 E. Chicago Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, accompanied by eight bodyguards and three other people.

According to The Napervile Sun, staff said West was “very humble and nice.” He ordered chicken stuffed tacos and then went over to The Cantina, or “The Can”, to play pool.

West took pictures with staff members, and was reportedly at the restaurant for about an hour and a half.

Before he left, he did an interview with a student from Naperville North High School for the school’s paper.

Pepe’s thanked West for his visit on Facebook, saying, “Thank you Kanye West for visiting Pepe’s and The Can today! Glad to hear you love Pepe’s as much as we do!”