I-57 reopens after shooting investigation

CHICAGO -- The northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down for several hours overnight following a shooting on the city's Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Friday in one of the northbound lanes just south of 119th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A car with two people was shot multiple times. No one was injured.

Investigators blocked all inbound lanes on I-57 at 127th for several hours while authorities investigated.

All lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.