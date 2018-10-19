French Comedian Gad Elmaleh is live in Studio 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

French Comedian, Gad Elmaleh launches his 2018 International "The Dream Tour" coming to the Vic Theatre on Friday, October 19th. Kicking off September 20th, the highly anticipated tour will feature his latest Netflix special, "Gad Elmaleh: American Dream" as well as new material about culture shock.

Gad also recently finished shooting his new Netflix series "Huge in France," which is set to be released in 2019. Elmaleh co-created, executive produced and will star in the comedy inspired by his life, career and his move from France to the United States.

Don't forget to check out Gad Elmaleh October 19th, 2018:

VIC Theatre

3145 N. Sheffield

Chicago, Illinois

http://www.victheatre.com/

For more information on Gad Elmaleh:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gadelmaleh

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gadelmaleh

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gadelmaleh

http://gadelmaleh.com