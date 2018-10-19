Free Mega Millions ticket grab machine at Thompson Center ahead of $970M drawing

CHICAGO — Looking to score free Mega Millions tickets ahead of Friday night’s $970 million drawing? Well you can take your chances in a ticket machine in Chicagos Loop.

The Illinois Lottery will celebrate by giving away 970 tickets in a ticket grab machine outside of the Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., beginning at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The prize is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, behind only a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in 2016.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions grand prize since July 24. That reflects the game’s long odds , at one in 302.5 million.