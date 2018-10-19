Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman talks Bears, Patriots and charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Legendary Bears cornerback Charles Tillman stops by the morning show to give his assessment of Khalil Mack and the Bears defense as well as his keys to stopping Tom Brady and the Patriots. Tillman also reflects on his retirement from football, the famous "Peanut Punch" and a hilarious commercial he did for, what else, peanuts.

Tillman's Cornerstone Foundation is holding a tailgate at Soldier Field this weekend, and he's teamed up with the Jackson Chance Foundation, which raises money to cover hospital parking fees for families with babies in NICU. The sixth annual Ping Pong Ball is November 8 at the St. Jane Hotel and tickets are still available at JacksonChance.org.