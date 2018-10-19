× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday vs. Detroit

➢ The Pistons won three of four games against the Bulls last season, dropping the first before winning each of the next three. The Pistons’ three wins over the Bulls were by 16-, 22-, and 32-point margins, in that order.

➢ The Bulls allowed 127 points in its season-opening loss to the 76ers – the team allowed more points just four times last season. Chicago was outscored 20-3 in fast-break points and 17-3 in points off turnovers.

➢ Zach LaVine scored 30 points on 11-of-19 (.579) shooting in the opener, his eighth career 30-point game. He also had his second career three-block game. He, Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid are the only players with 30+ points and three+ blocks in a game this season.

➢ The Pistons shot 6-for-24 (.250) from three-point range in their first game. The Nets are the only team in the East to make fewer threes (five) or shoot at a lower percentage from long range (.185), and the Cavs are the only team in the East to attempt fewer threes (19) in its opener.

➢ Andre Drummond had 24 points and 20 rebounds in the Pistons’ season opener. Since last season, he has eight games with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds – DeMarcus Cousins is second with five such games over that span, and the rest of the NBA has combined for 14 such games.