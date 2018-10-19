× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Columbus

* The Blackhawks fell to the Coyotes, 4-1, at home on Thursday, their first game of the season that did not go into overtime. It was also the first time this season they’ve failed to score at least three goals. They have still allowed at least three in every game.

* Erik Gustafsson scored Chicago’s lone goal against Arizona , his first of the season, giving him four points in six games this season. He’s just the third Blackhawks defenseman with a goal this year, joining Brandon Manning and Brent Seabrook (one each).

* These teams split their two meetings last season, with the home team winning both. Columbus has won each of its last four home games against Chicago – the Blackhawks’ last win in Columbus came on April 4, 2014.

* The Blue Jackets beat the Flyers, 6-3, at home on Thursday. They have now outscored opponents 19-11 in their four wins, and have been outscored 11-3 in their two losses.

* Cam Atkinson had a pair of goals in the win over Philly, giving him four this season. His 24 goals last season were second only to Artemi Panarin’s 27, despite Atkinson only playing in 65 games.