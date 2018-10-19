Bears mascot Staley brings anti-bullying message to River Forest school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER FOREST, Ill. -- October is bullying prevention month and Chicago's football team is encouraging kids to "Bear Down on Bullies."

Staley, the Bears mascot, took the team's anti-bullying message to St. Vincent Ferrer Elementary in River Forest Friday morning.

The program discusses the five types of bullies and gives kids ways to positively address bullying situations.

Staley presented the school with a player autographed banner which students are encouraged to sign also, showing their support for maintaining a positive learning environment.