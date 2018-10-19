Another chilly weekend in store for Chicago

Yet another surge of chilly air of Canadian origin sweeps into Chicago today, and it lingers through Sunday. Then temperatures moderate on Monday as high pressure at the core of the Canadian air mass sweeps east and southeast of the area.

Saturday’s skies are expected to be come mostly cloudy by afternoon and a few light showers cannot be ruled out. Chilly air arrives in the afternoon, accompanied by falling temperatures and gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph that sweep in from the northwest.

Temperatures collapse into the upper 30s by late in the day, on their way down to an overnight low in the upper 20s. Saturday’s high in the upper 40s is the city’s 10th consecutive day with sub-normal readings and the Sunday morning low marks Chicago’s fourth time this season with frost and/or freezing temperatures.