Adler Planetarium offers free admission days next week

CHICAGO — Jet over to Adler Planetarium next week to get free general admission for Illinois residents!

The planetarium is offering three days of free admission next week for Illinois residents to explore space from afar, as long as they bring proof of residency or a state ID.

Residents can get free general admission on Sunday, Oct. 21, Wednesday, Oct. 24, and Thursday, Oct. 25, when the Adler is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General admission includes access to all exhibitions and experiences except the Atwood Sphere Experience and sky shows. Residents can upgrade to the All Access Pass to see these shows for the discounted rates of $17.95 for adults and $16.95 for children ages 3-11.

Adler Planetarium will also have free days for Illinois residents on Nov. 11, 12, 14 and 15.