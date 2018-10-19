× 2 shot when bullets fly through window of Englewood home, police say

CHICAGO — Two people were wounded while sitting in an Englewood home Friday when a gunman outside fired shots through a window, police said.

The incident happened about 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of South Carpenter Street, according to the Chicago Police Department. It was not immediately clear whether the victims were targeted.

An “adult male” was grazed in his arm, police said, while a 38-year-old man was shot in his hip. Both were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.