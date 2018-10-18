× Sketch released of Oak Lawn carjacking suspect

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Police released a sketch of a person suspected in a carjacking in suburban Oak Lawn.

Police say he’s in his twenties, 6 feet tall and was wearing a burnt orange colored knit cap.

At about noon Wednesday, a woman was sitting in her gray 2017 Hyundai Velostar in the 6200 block of 95th Street.

She told police this man opened her door, ordered her to get on the ground, and then took off in the car

The suspect did not appear to have a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Lawn police.