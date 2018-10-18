× On-duty Chicago police sergeant arrested for DUI

CHICAGO — A Chicago police sergeant was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while on duty.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Michael Muszynsky, 48, of the Albany Park District, drove to CPD headquarters early Wednesday morning for a random drug test.

Muszynsky, who worked overnight, took a breathalyzer test that showed a blood alcohol content of .139.

The legal limit is .08.

The sergeant was taken into custody and charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.