Man killed, 2 injured after motorcycle crash in Burnham

BURNHAM, Ill. -- A father was killed, and two others were seriously injured, after an accident involving a motorcycle and a car.

The Lake County Coroner has identified the victim as 21-year-old Kendall King.

The crash happened shortly after midnight Thursday at 139th and Torrence in Burnham.

Family members said King was riding the motorcycle with his son's mother, when they collided with a car.

King died from his injuries at the hospital. The 23-year-old woman is recovering from a broken leg.

A person inside the car was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

A state police reconstruction team is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.