Man arrested after terrorism-related raid to appear in court Thursday

CHICAGO -- A man arrested on the city's North Side after a terrorism-related raid may appear before a judge Thursday.

The FBI raided the second floor of a two-flat in Budlong Woods on the 5200 block of North Virginia Avenue around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The man who lived there was taken into custody at a different location.

Officials have not released much information about the arrest or the raid. A law enforcement source said that the incident is a matter of national security.

Neighbors who knew the man said he was quiet and kept to himself.

When the man appears in bond court, information from the complaint will be revealed.

No further information was provided.