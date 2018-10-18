× Lunchbreak: Charred Cauliflower

Brian Enyart/Co-owner and chef of Dos Urban Cantina

Dos Urban Cantina – 2829 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

https://dosurbancantina.com

Events:

Dos Urban Cantina offers a very popular happy hour Monday-Friday each week. To celebrate Halloween, on Friday, 10.26, they are bringing in guest chef Jonathan Zaragoza to do a takeover of the happy hour menu, which will be available all evening from 5pm-close. His menu will feature authentic Mexican street food. The restaurant will be decorated like an 1980s slasher movie. . Zaragoza is best known for Birrieria Zaragoza, the small father and son spot (counter service, take out only) is on the southwest side and consistently lauded as having some of the best tacos in the entire country. Event flyer: https://dosurbancantina.com/happenings/halloween

Join Dos to celebrate their three-year anniversary on Monday, Nov. 19th 6pm. There will be food from Dos Urban Cantina and friends Giant, Daisies, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Cellar Door Provisions and Bang Bang Pie. It’s $65/person includes tax and tip! All you can eat and drink until it’s gone. White and red wine, beer from Half Acre. While there will be availability day-of, digital reservation purchase is strongly encouraged to confirm your seat! Tickets can be bought here: https://dosurbancantina.com/event/anniversary



Recipe:

Charred Cauliflower with Cumin Crema

Char 1c of cauliflower florets in saute pan with 1 tablespoon oil.

Once charred, remove cauliflower from pan and place in mixing bowl.

Toss cauliflower with 2 tablespoons of cumin crema and 1 teaspoon of salt.

Place a small amount of sweet potato puree on your serving dish and top with warm cauliflower, finish with toasted and chopped cashews and roughly chopped cilantro.

Cumin Crema:

1 cup sour cream

1 cup Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons of ground cumin

½ tablespoon salt

-mix all together

Sweet potato puree:

3 sweet potatoes whole, roasted for 1 hour at 350, until soft

1 qt milk

salt to taste

-peel sweet potato, puree with milk and salt until smooth