× Hard freeze/frost across the Chicago area this Thursday morning

With the center of cold high pressure directly overhead, clear skies and light wind temperatures dropped into the 20s almost Chicago area-wide this Thursday morning – a hard frost and freeze was noted in almost all locations. Temperatures closer-in across city were in the lower 30s. Lowest temperature at an area airport station was 24 degrees at Rochelle with Aurora/Sugar Grove close behind at 25. Chicago’s official observation station at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low of 34. Remember these temperatures are all recorded at about 5 -5 ½ feet above the ground – actual ground-level temperatures are usually 2-3 degrees colder.

Following is a list of area airport stations and their low temperature this morning:

Rochelle….24

Aurora/Sugar Grove…25

Morris….26

Pontiac….26

Waukegan….26

Freeport….26

Sterling/Rock Falls….27

Schaumburg….28

Lansing….28

Joliet….28

Rockford….28

DuPage/West Chicago….28

DeKalb….29

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…..30

Peru/Ottawa….32

Midway….34

O’Hare….34

Indiana

Michigan City….30

Rensselaer….30

Valparaiso….31

Gary….32

Wisconsin

Kenosha….27

Janesville….28

Milwaukee….32