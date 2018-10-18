Hard freeze/frost across the Chicago area this Thursday morning
With the center of cold high pressure directly overhead, clear skies and light wind temperatures dropped into the 20s almost Chicago area-wide this Thursday morning – a hard frost and freeze was noted in almost all locations. Temperatures closer-in across city were in the lower 30s. Lowest temperature at an area airport station was 24 degrees at Rochelle with Aurora/Sugar Grove close behind at 25. Chicago’s official observation station at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low of 34. Remember these temperatures are all recorded at about 5 -5 ½ feet above the ground – actual ground-level temperatures are usually 2-3 degrees colder.
Following is a list of area airport stations and their low temperature this morning:
Rochelle….24
Aurora/Sugar Grove…25
Morris….26
Pontiac….26
Waukegan….26
Freeport….26
Sterling/Rock Falls….27
Schaumburg….28
Lansing….28
Joliet….28
Rockford….28
DuPage/West Chicago….28
DeKalb….29
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…..30
Peru/Ottawa….32
Midway….34
O’Hare….34
Indiana
Michigan City….30
Rensselaer….30
Valparaiso….31
Gary….32
Wisconsin
Kenosha….27
Janesville….28
Milwaukee….32