Explosion of micro roasteries in Chicago brewing something unique

CHICAGO -- Coffee has always been hot, and you can find whatever strength and style you prefer on most streets around Chicago.

Similar to the microbrewery boom, the coffee business is going small. And even a few local coffee roasters, like Big Shoulders Coffee and Bridgeport Coffee Company, are taking on the big guys.

"I feel like coffee's just starting to have their boom," Abby Helmus, Big Shoulders Coffee, said.

The local micro roasters acknowledge Starbucks started the trend toward specialty coffee.

But they said Starbucks is focusing a lot of its attention on its food offerings, and they say their coffee is fresher since it's produced locally in small batches.

WGN's Sean Lewis has the full story.