Doug Schwamb discusses the opening of the Bulls’ 2018-2019 season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's the second year of the Bulls' rebuild and the questions are all over the place.

Is the goal to make the playoffs or continues to build while losing? Can Zach LaVine reach his potential? How will Jabari Parker handle his role coming off the bench? Will Kris Dunn become the point guard of the now and the future for the Bulls? Will Wendell Carter Jr. be a steal from this year's NBA Draft?

Doug Schwamb of Fansided's "Pippen Ain't Easy" blog discussed all of those questions during his first appearance on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton on Thursday as the team gets ready to start their 2018-2019 season on the road against the Sixers.

You can watch Doug's segments in the video above or below.