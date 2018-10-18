Despite current chill odds slightly favor milder than normal winter
October weather — late summer heat, or early winter chill
Early week 80s now history—autumn’s chill in control with below normal temps through mid-next week; Hurricane Michael’s remnants racing out to sea and toward Europe after battering the Lower 48 for a final day Thursday
Weather to turn more summer-like as October begins
Summer weather to return following damp, cool weekend
Florence’s winds are easing, but its torrential downpours are not; serious flooding to worsen as “catastrophic” rains continue drenching North Carolina; slowdown in U.S. weather movement keeping Chicago warm—humidities due to take off Sunday
Sunshine, warmth here for an extended stay
Friday’s cooling sets stage for comfortable weekend; calmer winds end rip current threat; heat to resurge in stages next week; summer 2018 already running warmer than normal
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night
Powerful “SSW” winds to deliver Fall 2018’s 14th 80-degree day fueling severe weather in Wisconsin, portions of Minnesota and Iowa; late night showers due here—heavier rains arrive later this week; deep Western U.S. trough signaling 80s here and Plains/Rockies snows next week
Another hot, humid day: This year’s 21st official 90° temp on the way; a few scattered daytime storms to segue into more widespread, heavier storms Tuesday night; severe weather and excessive rains possible; cooldown follows
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here
Powerful storms lambaste the region leaving damage in their wake after racing through at highway speeds: 55 to 60 mph; storm gusts as high as 70 mph clocked—heaviest downpours generated 1”+ rains; coolest weather in 5 months settles in over coming days; 50s predicted Saturday
Moisture-laden atmosphere to fuel scattered Friday downpours—some thundery; funnels reported to the west Thursday; sun-filled Air & Water Show weather; Summer 2018 temps ranked 16th warmest in 148 years