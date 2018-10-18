× Chicago businessman, philanthropist John Forkan passes away

CHICAGO — A Chicago- businessman known for his philanthropy has passed away.

John Forkan, 70, died Wednesday. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Patricia, and their four children.

Forkan was the president and CEO of Celtic Development LTD, which was incorporated in 1982. While growing his business, he donated to notable foundations and causes including Women Empowered, Brothers Breaking Bread and Chatham Business Association.

Later in life, he began working on economic and housing development in Chicago’s underserved neighborhoods. According to his family, he used to say, “Everybody has the right to live in a quality constructed home, and safe neighborhood. It is

unacceptable for anyone in this country and the world to live in sub-par housing.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.