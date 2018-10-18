Bulls Game Notes For Thursday @ Philadelphia
- The Bulls went 27-55 (.329) last season, their worst record since 2003-04. They began last season going 3-20 (.130), tied for their second-worst record through 23 games in team history (2-21 in 1990-00).
- The 76ers went 30-11 (.732) at home last season, their best record at home since going 34-7 (.829) in 1989-90. This included going 21-1 in their last 22 home games, their best home record in a 22-game span since going 22-0 at home in 1982-83.
- The Bulls took the first game of the series against the 76ers last season, but Philadelphia would win the other two. Prior to last season, Chicago won 13 of the previous 14 meetings against Philadelphia.
- Chicago native Jabari Parker signed with the Bulls after four seasons with the Bucks. Parker played in only 31 games last season but averaged 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in the last six games of the season.
- Ben Simmons finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds in the Sixers’ loss to Boston on opening night. He is the first Sixer with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in the first game of the season since Clarence Weatherspoon in 1995-96 (22 points, 15 rebounds).
- Last season, the 76ers had a +4.2 point differential in the first half, the third highest in the NBA. The Bulls had a -3.4 point differential in the second half, the second worst in the NBA (Suns, -3.7).