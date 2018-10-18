Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Arizona
- The Coyotes lost to the Wild, 2-1, in Minnesota on Tuesday. The goal was just their third of the season – they’re the first team since the 1956-57 Black Hawks to score three or fewer through their first five games, and just the seventh all-time.
- Brendan Perlini scored Arizona’s lone goal in the loss to the Wild, on the power play in the first period. The assists came from Jordan Oesterle and Vinnie Hinostroza, players who were traded from Chicago to Arizona over the summer.
- The Coyotes got a 6-1 win the last time these teams met, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Blackhawks. Since the 2007-08 season, the Blackhawks are 12-2-4 at home against Arizona.
- The Blackhawks beat the Blues, 4-3 in overtime, at home on Saturday, becoming the first team in NHL history to open a season with five consecutive overtime games. Both the Predators (five games) and Lightning (six games) had streaks of at least five overtime games in a row last season.
- Alex DeBrincat became the eighth player in Blackhawks history to score a game-tying goal in the third period and an overtime winner with his performance against St. Louis. Jonathan Toews also accomplished the feat this season, on October 6 against St. Louis.
- One of the bright spots for Arizona this season has been their penalty killing – they’ve allowed just one power-play goal in 12 opportunities; their 91.7 percent success rate ranks fifth in the NHL. Meanwhile, Chicago’s 64.7 percent penalty kill (11/17) is tied for third worst in the league.