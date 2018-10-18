× Black moms in Illinois more likely to die from pregnancy-related ills

CHICAGO — Black women who have just given birth in Illinois are more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues within a year than non-Hispanic white women a new study finds.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday released a study of statewide trends in maternal deaths.

The study analyzed the cases of 93 women who died in 2015 while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy. Researchers found an average of 73 Illinois women die within one year of pregnancy. They also found black women are six times as likely to die of a pregnancy-related condition as white women.

Researchers also found that 72 percent of the pregnancy-related deaths and 93 percent of violent pregnancy-associated deaths could have been prevented. Obesity contributed to 44 percent of pregnancy-related deaths in Illinois in 2015.

The department recommends expanding Medicaid eligibility for the postpartum period from 60 days to one year after delivery, among other remedies.