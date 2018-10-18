Ben Zobrist hilariously waiting for next season is exactly what Cubs fans need

CHICAGO — It’s been rough for Cubs fans to watch the MLB playoffs with their team eliminated. Well team utility man Ben Zobrist posted a video to Instagram Wednesday showing that it’s been just as hard for him.’

Set to the Mumford & Sons classic “I Will Wait,” the video shows Zobrist watching the playoffs on TV, baseball bat in hand, even taking a few practice swings. He lip syncs to the song’s refrain in reference to next season: “I will wait, I will wait for you.” At one point he even dresses like a Mumford & Sons’ band member and plays his bat as a guitar.

In contrast to the silly video, Zobrist offered a heartfelt reflection on the season in the copy of the post:

“It was a very quick and abrupt ending to a good season for us. It leaves a sour taste in my mouth. But let’s not forget all the good that happened. This game and this team gives us something to pass the time, to express our love and passion, to feel the joy of the wins and the pains of the losses, and it calls us to unity when we so easily can be divided about so many other things. Each game is a microcosm of life. The game itself is not life, but it helps us deal with life in a way. I’m thankful for even the painful losses at the end. The game can be a great teacher. I felt privileged to play with this team and play for our fans all year. We were stretched and we grew in new ways as individuals and as a group and that is always a good thing. We strive to win championships, but more often the process is the goal. We will be stronger because of all that we went through this year.”

Zobrist also said he’ll spend the off-season traveling, spending time with family and volunteering.