Armed carjacker hit construction worker, ran over officer in Oak Forest: police

OAK FOREST, Ill. — Police are looking for a man who carjacked two vehicles at gunpoint, hit a construction worker and ran over a suburban police officer.

It all started about noon Thursday with an armed carjacking in Orland Park, according to the Oak Forest and Orland Park police departments. That attack happened in a restaurant parking lot in the 7800 block of 159th Street. A man and woman were exiting a 2016 Dodge Charger when the carjacker walked up, displayed a gun and demanded the woman’s purse and keys to the Dodge.

Oak Forest police soon saw the Dodge speeding on 159th Street near Central Avenue, authorities said.

Moments later, about a mile away at 159th Street and Cicero Avenue, the Dodge tried to turn left and struck a pedestrian construction worker.

The carjacker then got out of the stolen Dodge and started running east on 159th Street, police said. Officers chased the suspect, who stole another car at gunpoint. As Oak Forest police tried to arrest the man, authorities said, he ran over one of the officers.

During the attempted arrest, one of the officers fired toward the suspect, who was able to escape in the stolen white Mazda. Police last saw the man driving eastbound on 159th Street. He is still at large.

The construction worker was taken to Advocate Christ Masonic Medical Center, where his condition had stabilized.

The Oak Forest officer was taken to Palos Health, where he was treated for lower extremity and arm injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

Oak Forest and Orland Park police are investigating.

The suspect was described as a black man in his early 20s who is roughly 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 6 feet tall. He has a medium build and wore a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-349-4111 or email crimetips@orlandpark.org.