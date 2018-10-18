× Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old girl taken near Rockford

UPDATE: An Amber Alert for a 7-month-old girl taken near Rockford on Thursday morning has been canceled.

State police said the girl was dropped off to a family member at the Pete’s Fresh Market at 2333 W. Madison St. in Chicago. Authorities provided no additional details.

The incident is still under investigation.

State police said the baby was taken on I-90 westbound near mile marker 21.25. Officers had stopped a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu about 10:40 a.m. A passenger refused to exit the car, jumped into the driver’s seat and fled. The girl was still in the car.

State police issued the Amber Alert shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, more than three hours after the girl was taken. The Amber Alert was canceled about 2:20 p.m.