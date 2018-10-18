5 teens in custody after off-duty officer carjacked on North Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Five teenagers are in custody after the carjacking of an off-duty police officer in the city's Edgewater Beach neighborhood.

Police said the officer, a 47-year-old woman, was approached by a group of offenders after parking her Lexus SUV in the 5800 block of North Winthrop around midnight Thursday.

One of the offenders pointed a gun at the officer and demanded her vehicle, then took the keys out of her hand, got into the SUV and drove away.

Police spotted the vehicle on the Southeast Side and pursued it. The offenders were captured after hitting a dead-end at 55th and South Shore.

The suspects include a 16-year-old, a 19-year-old and three 18-year-olds.

Police recovered a weapon from inside the stolen Lexus.

Charges are pending.

Police said it’s too early to tell whether the five in custody are suspects in other recent North Side carjackings.