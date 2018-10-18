2 pedestrians hurt in Englewood hit-and-run, police say
CHICAGO — Two pedestrians were hurt, one critically, in an Englewood hit-and-run Thursday.
A silver van struck the pedestrians in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue about 11:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chicago Police Department. The van fled the scene.
A 42-year-old woman was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.
A man, believed to be 19 or 20, was taken to the same hospital, where his condition had stabilized.
No one was in custody.
41.792220 -87.655181