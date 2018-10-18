× 2 pedestrians hurt in Englewood hit-and-run, police say

CHICAGO — Two pedestrians were hurt, one critically, in an Englewood hit-and-run Thursday.

A silver van struck the pedestrians in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue about 11:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chicago Police Department. The van fled the scene.

A 42-year-old woman was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

A man, believed to be 19 or 20, was taken to the same hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

No one was in custody.