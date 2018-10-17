× Would dropping in something cold quell a hurricane?

Dear Tom,

Would it be possible to prevent a hurricane from forming if something cold were dropped into it?

— Joan, Illinois

Dear Joan,

There have been efforts over the decades to weaken hurricanes, but the sheer size of the storms has been insurmountable. Dry ice has been released into hurricanes in the past, but there were no effects. And the fact that hurricanes are moving is a complication.

One also faces a larger question: Hurricanes form for a reason. Employing geoengineering, even if it were possible on the scale required, might lead to adverse consequences worse than the impacts that we were attempting to quell.

The atmosphere is an incredibly complex system and efforts to mitigate harmful impacts in one part might very well precipitate worse consequences elsewhere. For example, the energy consumed by hurricanes, if unused, would be available for future storms.