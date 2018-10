Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nik Miles is a genius when it comes to the automotive industry, one of the Top 50 Auto Journalists in the world. Showing off some of his favorite All Wheel Drive cars in America for the fall. These cars can get you out of any seasonal changes so you are ready for any situation weather wants to throw your way... and one of them has the best resale value!

More info:

Website: www.ourautoexpert.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ourautoexpert

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nikjmiles