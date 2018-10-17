Mind Shivers’ Sidney Friedman, The Musical Mentalist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The longest-running Halloween show in Chicago returns for its momentous 20th consecutive year this October, each and every year at the same venue. Sidney Friedman, the internationally acclaimed "musical mentalist" will bring his highly interactive "Mind Shivers" show back to Chicago for the 20th anniversary of chilling telepathy, haunting ESP, personal premonitions, and an array of feats which uniquely combine mentalism with his music ability.

These days relationships last a few minutes, but Sidney Friedman and Davenport's have presented these Mind Shivers shows for 20 consecutive years , making it by far the longest-running Halloween show in the city, and one of the longest-running Halloween events anywhere.

20th Annual Halloween "Mind Shivers"

starring mentalist Sidney Friedman

runs October 19th through 31st

Davenport's Cabaret, 1383 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

