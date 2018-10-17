Midday Fix: Fast, convenient and affordable family meal ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cheryl Leahy

https://www.alldressedupwithnothingtodrink.com/

Items featured:

https://www.campbells.com/sauces/slow-cooker-sauces/

https://www.mccormick.com/

https://www.homechef.com/

https://www.imperfectproduce.com/

https://thefamilydinnerproject.org/

https://emeals.com/

Recipes:

Slow Cooker Apple Bourbon Pulled Pork

2-3 lbs. Boneless Pork Shoulder

1 package Campbell’s Apple Bourbon Pulled Pork Slow Cooker Sauce

1 package (6) rolls

Coleslaw or sliced pickles

-Place pork into 6 Quart Slow Cooker. Pour sauce over pork. Cook and cover on LOW 7-8 hours or until pork is fork-tender (or high 4-5 hours). Shred pork and mix with sauce, serve on rolls with cole slaw for pickles.

Imperfect Produce Mason Jar Greek Chicken Salad

2 tablespoons balsamic or Greek dressing

1 tomato, diced

1/4 cup cucumber, diced

1/2 cup chickpeas or quinoa

2 tablespoons diced red onion

3/4 cup diced rotisserie chicken

1/4 cup kalamata olives

2 tablespoons Feta cheese

1 cup chopped romaine

-Assemble ingredients in a 16 oz Mason jar, first to last as listed. Seal tightly and refrigerate.