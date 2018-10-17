Midday Fix: Fast, convenient and affordable family meal ideas

Cheryl Leahy
Items featured:
Recipes:
Slow Cooker Apple Bourbon Pulled Pork
2-3 lbs. Boneless Pork Shoulder
1 package Campbell’s Apple Bourbon Pulled Pork Slow Cooker Sauce
1 package (6) rolls
Coleslaw or sliced pickles
-Place pork into 6 Quart Slow Cooker. Pour sauce over pork. Cook and cover on LOW 7-8 hours or until pork is fork-tender (or high 4-5 hours). Shred pork and mix with sauce, serve on rolls with cole slaw for pickles.
Imperfect Produce Mason Jar Greek Chicken Salad
2 tablespoons balsamic or Greek dressing
1 tomato, diced
1/4 cup cucumber, diced
1/2 cup chickpeas or quinoa
2 tablespoons diced red onion
3/4 cup diced rotisserie chicken
1/4 cup kalamata olives
2 tablespoons Feta cheese
1 cup chopped romaine
-Assemble ingredients in a 16 oz Mason jar, first to last as listed. Seal tightly and refrigerate.