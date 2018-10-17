Lunchbreak: Pappardelle with meat ragu

Kiva Wenig of il Porcellino

Il Porcellino – 59 W. Hubbard, Chicago

On National Pasta Day (Octoer 17), il Porcellino will be giving away a free burrata lasagna to take home (purchase of entrée required).

www.ilporcellinochicago.com

Recipe:

Pappardelle and Meat Ragu

Makes 4 serving

Ingredients

4 servings of pappardelle

16 oz. Meat Ragu**

8 oz. marinara sauce

4 oz unsalted butter

Salt to taste

Parsley, chopped

Method

  1. Bring a pot of water to a boil; cook pappardelle.
  2. In Saute pan, heat up meat ragu, marinara, butter glaze, salt and parsley until hot and combined.
  3. Toss pasta with the sauce in the pan.
  4. Garnish with parsley and parmesan cheese.

Meat Ragu**

Yields 1 quart

Ingredients

½ lb pork butt, diced

1/4 lb pork neck, cubed

1/4 lb sweet Italian pork sausage (loose & ground)

1/4 lb ground beef

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon olive oil

½ Tablespoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon cracked black pepper

¼ teaspoon fennel seed

¼ teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons dried Oregano

¼ cup red wine

2 ½ cups marinara sauce or canned tomato

2 oz tomato paste

1½ Tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 fresh bay leaf

Method

  1. Brown all meat in large pan.
  2. Add garlic, salt, black pepper, fennel seed, sugar and oregano; cook for 2 minutes.
  3. Add red wine, olive oil and red wine vinegar; cook for 2 minutes.
  4. Add marinara, tomato paste and bay leaf; simmer over low heat for 3 hours.
    PRO TIP: use parmesan rinds wrapped in cheesecloth to add more depth to the sauce.