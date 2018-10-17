Lunchbreak: Pappardelle with meat ragu
Kiva Wenig of il Porcellino
Il Porcellino – 59 W. Hubbard, Chicago
On National Pasta Day (Octoer 17), il Porcellino will be giving away a free burrata lasagna to take home (purchase of entrée required).
Recipe:
Pappardelle and Meat Ragu
Makes 4 serving
Ingredients
4 servings of pappardelle
16 oz. Meat Ragu**
8 oz. marinara sauce
4 oz unsalted butter
Salt to taste
Parsley, chopped
Method
- Bring a pot of water to a boil; cook pappardelle.
- In Saute pan, heat up meat ragu, marinara, butter glaze, salt and parsley until hot and combined.
- Toss pasta with the sauce in the pan.
- Garnish with parsley and parmesan cheese.
Meat Ragu**
Yields 1 quart
Ingredients
½ lb pork butt, diced
1/4 lb pork neck, cubed
1/4 lb sweet Italian pork sausage (loose & ground)
1/4 lb ground beef
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon olive oil
½ Tablespoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon cracked black pepper
¼ teaspoon fennel seed
¼ teaspoon sugar
2 teaspoons dried Oregano
¼ cup red wine
2 ½ cups marinara sauce or canned tomato
2 oz tomato paste
1½ Tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 fresh bay leaf
Method
- Brown all meat in large pan.
- Add garlic, salt, black pepper, fennel seed, sugar and oregano; cook for 2 minutes.
- Add red wine, olive oil and red wine vinegar; cook for 2 minutes.
- Add marinara, tomato paste and bay leaf; simmer over low heat for 3 hours.
PRO TIP: use parmesan rinds wrapped in cheesecloth to add more depth to the sauce.