Final Emanuel budget: no tax hikes

Mayor Rahm Emanuel spells out his final Chicago city budget today.

He is expected to hold the line on taxes, fines and fees after years of increases, to try to solve Chicago’s public employee pension crisis.

The budget includes millions in new funding for the police.

And there is money set aside for investments in summer jobs, mentoring, and basic services like rodent control, tree trimming and garbage cart replacement.