FeedonThis: ‘140 or Less’ returns to Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - One of our favorite games returned to Sports Feed on Wednesday - and it's been a while too.

For the first time in two months, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman took part in "140 or Less" as they gave their opinions in the form of a tweet.

On this night it was Manny Machado, Corey Crawford, and Khalil Mack they were commenting on, and you can watch their discussion in the video above as part of #FeedonThis from the program.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One guy they didn't discuss in that segment is Mitchell Trubisky and his solid play during the last two weeks for the Bears.

Can he keep it up the rest of the season? Jarrett and Josh discuss that in the video above.