Brief ‘warm up’ Friday before new cool surge arrives this weekend
Run of 80-degree days enters third week
Dallas-Fort Worth awash—as new cool surge arrives here
Summer weather to return following damp, cool weekend
Warm-up to follow cool weekend; storms possible Tuesday
Potentially heavy rains to arrive in Chicago Friday, thanks in part to Hurricane Rosa
Temp downturn in sync with fall equinox
Sunshine, warmth here for an extended stay
Reinforcing Canadian cool surge to brings area’s coolest air since May Friday & Saturday—30s in cooler suburbs Friday night; warmth’s not over—13 more 70s typical for Sept. 27th forward; warmer, more humid air due here next week
Carolinas brace for what forecasters there are calling “the storm of a lifetime”; Hurricane Florence approaching with life-threatening storm surge, wind and flooding; air venting out its top to keep Chicago warm and dry through weekend
WGN’s Tom Skilling provides update on Hurricane Florence
Florence’s winds are easing, but its torrential downpours are not; serious flooding to worsen as “catastrophic” rains continue drenching North Carolina; slowdown in U.S. weather movement keeping Chicago warm—humidities due to take off Sunday
Strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall continue south out of the area- No severe thunderstorm warnings currently in effect
Powerful “SSW” winds to deliver Fall 2018’s 14th 80-degree day fueling severe weather in Wisconsin, portions of Minnesota and Iowa; late night showers due here—heavier rains arrive later this week; deep Western U.S. trough signaling 80s here and Plains/Rockies snows next week