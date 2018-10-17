Amara Enyia talks Chance endorsement, policy and experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia got a boost in campaign buzz Tuesday when Chicago celebrity Chance the Rapper endorsed her for the position.

"I'm proud to announce that I will not be be running for mayor," the rapper said, tongue-in-cheek, during a news conference announcing the endorsement.

Enyia joined WGN Morning News in studio Wednesday to discuss her plans to revive the city by boosting the economy and energizing new voters.

Enyia is currently the director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. She holds a law degree and a PhD in educational policies, has previously worked with a municipal consulting firm, and co-authored “Chicago Isn’t Broke: Funding the City We Deserve.” She also has worked on grassroots campaigns.

"I'm probably the only candidate that has experience from top to bottom that is both broad and deep in every policy area," Enyia said.

A pillar of Enyia's campaign is to revitalize Chicago's economy through new initiatives that support small businesses. When asked how she would tackle the city's pension debt and whether she would raise taxes, Enyia replied that the economic issues at play were complex and that the city should try other ways to boost revenue outside of tax-raising.

"We do not believe that simply borrowing is the way to address our pension issue," Enyia said. "We think it has to be generating revenue and expanding the economy."

Chance the Rapper, she said, has committed to continually work with her through the election in February.

"We're actually doing events together, including fundraisers and community events," Enyia said.

Though the endorsement is likely to boost her name recognition, Enyia said she is hoping to appeal to voters who want to get away from traditional politicians.

"People are looking for something different: a vision of the city that is positive and offers actual solutions."

41.948750 -87.691688