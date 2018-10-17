Al’s Beef celebrates 80 years with 80-cent Italian beef sandwiches

CHICAGO — Al’s Beef is celebrating its 80th birthday with a juicy deal.

The chain will offer its signature Italian beef sandwich for just 80-cents on Thursday, Oct. 18. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cheese and peppers will cost extra (50 to 65 cents each), as does adding a sausage to make it a combo (about $3).

Al’s Beef started as a stand in Little Italy, and has expanded to nine Chicagoland locations.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Thursday’s deal not only celebrates 80 years since the restaurant’s first location opened in Little Italy in 1938, but the fact that the Chicago City Council passed a resolution in September honoring the restaurant’s history.

Al’s Beef Chicago locations:

1079 W. Taylor St. 169 W. Ontario St. 601 W. Adams St. 3420 N. Clark St. 234 S. Wabash Ave. 2804 N. Western Ave.



Niles

5948 W. Touhy Ave.



Park Ridge

1036 W. Higgins Rd.



Tinley Park

7132 W. 183rd St.



