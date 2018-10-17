× 52-year-old man shot in the head in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — A 52-year-old man was shot in the head in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police said the shooting happened on the 1000 block of North Hamlin Street around 1:40 p.m. The man was standing in the alley with a group of people when a Hispanic man approached the 52-year-old and fired shots, striking him in the head.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.