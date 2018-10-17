52-year-old man shot in the head in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO — A 52-year-old man was shot in the head in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Chicago police said the shooting happened on the 1000 block of North Hamlin Street around 1:40 p.m. The man was standing in the alley with a group of people when a Hispanic man approached the 52-year-old and fired shots, striking him in the head.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.
41.899178 -87.721569