× 21 injured after CTA bus crashes into light post

CHICAGO — Multiple people were transported to area hospitals after a CTA bus crashed into a light post Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. at 71st just west of Cottage Grove.

Fire officials say there were 26 people on the bus, and 21 of them were transported to area hospitals. One person was in serious condition, while all others were in good condition. Five people refused treatment at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.