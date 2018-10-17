× 1 arrested after FBI terrorism-related investigation

CHICAGO – The FBI arrested one person on the North Side Wednesday as part of a terrorism-related investigation.

FBI agents raided a building in the 5200 block of North Virginia Avenue, in the Budlong Woods neighborhood around 9 a.m. A man who lived there was taken into custody at another location.

Officials have not released much information about the arrest or the raid.

Area residents said the people who lived there always kept to themselves.