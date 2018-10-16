× Zenni Optical will be the first jersey sponsor in Bulls history

CHICAGO – Since the dynasty of the 1990s, there have been very few things that have been consistent about the Bulls.

They’ve gone through a number of different coaches and players in search of returning to the top of the NBA. At times they’ve gotten close, while at other times they’ve struggled.

One of the things that have always been consistent, however, is their jerseys. Outside of an occasional throwback uniform, the red, white, and black jerseys have remained basically unchanged over the last two decades.

In 2018-2019, the second year of the team’s current rebuild, even that article of clothing is getting a minor change.

We’re excited to welcome @zennioptical to the #Bulls family as our first-ever jersey patch partner! pic.twitter.com/wWTJodfyDA — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 16, 2018

For the first time in team history, and keeping with a recent trend in the NBA, the Bulls will feature a sponsor patch on the upper left part of the jersey. Zenni Optical, a company started in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2003, will be the first to have their name on the jerseys.

“This kind of partnership unites two brands in very substantial and visible ways, meaning that who we choose to partner with will represent so much of who we are as a team and signals to our fans what we stand for. In our search, we put a high priority on partnering with a company that shares many of the Bulls’ values,” said Bulls COO Michael Reinsdorf. “Once we started our conversations with Zenni’s co-founder Julia Zhen and everyone at the company, it was quickly evident to us that they also place great importance on community and family, and for those reasons and many more we are excited to officially welcome Zenni into our Bulls family.”

The Bulls announced the sponsorship at a news conference on Monday, in which a number of players showed up wearing the new patch on the jerseys along with Zenni Optical glasses.

This picture of the @chicagobulls @zennioptical jersey sponsor announcement is just fantastic. Like the glasses & presentation. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/3W6UGlHJAM — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 16, 2018

Fans will get the chance to see this change during the Bulls’ opener against the Sixers on Thursday and their home opener against the Pistons on Saturday.