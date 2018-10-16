Semi truck crash closes some southbound lanes on I-94 near IL-120

GURNEE, Ill. — Three southbound lanes are closed on I-94 near IL-120 in the Gurnee / Libertyville area after a semi crashed and turned over on its side.

The semi is believed to be leaking thousands of pounds of a corrosive material, so all lanes have been closed as crews respond to the potential hazmat situation.

All lanes were closed after the initial crash, but crews have since opened up a left lane and the left shoulder.

Traffic was backed up for miles, all the way to the Gurnee Mills mall by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.