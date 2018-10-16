× Pedestrian struck by Metra train in West Hinsdale, inbound BNSF trains stopped

HINSDALE, Ill. — Inbound BNSF Metra trains are stopped near West Hinsdale after a pedestrian was struck by a train Tuesday evening.

Inbound BNSF Metra train #1276 struck a pedestrian outside West Hinsdale Tuesday around 5:20 p.m., according to Metra, , but the extent of their injuries are unclear. Both inbound and outbound trains were halted for a time in the area, but only inbound trains remained stopped as of 5:40 p.m. Outbound trains are operating with a 30 minute delay.

Metra Alert BNSF – Train #1276, scheduled to arrive Chicago Union Station at 5:29 PM -remains stopped near West Hinsdale, pedestrian being struck by the train — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) October 16, 2018

An ambulance responding to the scene left for an area hospital. All passengers were taken off of the train around 6 p.m.

Metra said significant delays are bound to occur as a result of the incident, and it has implemented an overcrowding plan for the BNSF line.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.