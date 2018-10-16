New Michelle Obama initiative may hurt South Shore organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- Former first lady Michelle Obama's new Global Girls Alliance may create confusion with Chicago-based non-profit.

The South Shore-based Global Girls Inc. has been in existence for 18 years.

It works with young Chicago women to develop their skills in the performing arts.

Group members are worried people will confuse the two organizations while searching online or elsewhere.

Global Girls Inc. reached out to the Alliance which responded with a letter indicating it would like to work together to help the organization.