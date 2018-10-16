New Kids on the Block add 2nd show at Allstate Arena for ‘Mixtape Tour’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Just one week after announcing "The Mixtape Tour", New Kids on the Block have added a second show for fans in Illinois.

The iconic boy band made the announcement over social media on Monday, saying, "We heard you loud an clear Illinois! Adding a second show in Rosemont at Allstate Arena on June 15th."

NKOTB, along with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature, are bringing their epic throwback tour to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on June 14, and just added, June 15.

Tickets for the June 15 go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, and American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.